Hope Mills shooting leaves 1 hospitalized with serious injuries

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hope Mills that happened Sunday night.

One person was shot on Desert Ridge Drive off Hypony Trail.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what were described as serious injuries.

No information was released on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.