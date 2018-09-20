HURRICANE FLORENCE

Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Hurricane Florence aftermath

EMBED </>More Videos

Guardians of Rescue volunteers rescued two horses found in neck-deep floodwaters after Hurricane Florence in Pender County, North Carolina. (Guardians of Rescue/Storyful)

PENDER COUNTY, NC --
Two horses were rescued seemingly at the last minute when volunteers found them neck deep in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

Rescue organization Guardians of Rescue said the horses were "tired, scared, confused" and had "not much left in them" when volunteers found them in Pender County, North Carolina.

"One kept going under...the other would let out a cry to get his attention," Guardians of Rescue wrote on Facebook. Video shared by the organization showed the animals in the water in a wooded area near what appeared to be a home or possibly a barn.

Volunteers guided the animals onto a porch where they are able to safely shelter in place until the waters recede, Guardians of Rescue said.

In the video shared to Facebook, a volunteer could be heard saying that the group was on the way to rescue nine dogs trapped in trailers when they happened upon the horses.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weatherhurricane florencenorth carolina newsanimal rescuefloodinghorsesanimalsanimals in peril
HURRICANE FLORENCE
ABC11, Walt Disney Company raise more than $1 million to help communities affected by Florence
'We're standing on prayers:' Hundreds still staying in Fayetteville shelters
Fewer than 100,000 remain without power as crews work to restore service
North Topsail Beach residents allowed back home after Florence
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
County-by-county list of closures: 750 roads still closed in NC
ABC11, Walt Disney Company raise more than $1 million to help communities affected by Florence
'We're standing on prayers:' Hundreds still staying in Fayetteville shelters
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
'She went off:' Rite Aid worker kills 3, then herself at Maryland warehouse
Troopers ID Rolesville family of four killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Show More
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
North Topsail Beach residents allowed back home after Florence
'No reliable, safe way into Wilmington:' NCDOT says due to Florence flooding
How to avoid scams while helping victims of Hurricane Florence
SCHOOL CLOSINGS LIST: Florence updates for the week
More News