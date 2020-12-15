Sheriff: Possible hostage situation unfolding in Wake County

The scene is at a home in the 7900 block of Old Bunch Road in Zebulon. Wake County deputies tell ABC11 the call involves a man and woman in the home. Several agencies are at the home trying to communicate with the man. The public should avoid this area.
#BREAKING A possible hostage situation in Wake County. @ABC11_WTVD is live at the scene on Old Brunch Road just outside of Zebulon. Officers are trying to communicate w/a man who may have a woman inside a home against her will. Updates as we get facts.. pic.twitter.com/Q7DHNm7Ix4— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 15, 2020
ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.