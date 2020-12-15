Sheriff: Possible hostage situation unfolding in Wake County

#BREAKING A possible hostage situation in Wake County. @ABC11_WTVD is live at the scene on Old Brunch Road just outside of Zebulon. Officers are trying to communicate w/a man who may have a woman inside a home against her will. Updates as we get facts.. pic.twitter.com/Q7DHNm7Ix4 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 15, 2020

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sheriff's deputies are looking into a possible hostage situation in eastern Wake County on Tuesday morning.The scene is at a home in the 7900 block of Old Bunch Road in Zebulon. Wake County deputies tell ABC11 the call involves a man and woman in the home. Several agencies are at the home trying to communicate with the man. The public should avoid this area.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.