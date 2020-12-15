Sheriff: Possible hostage situation unfolding in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sheriff's deputies are looking into a possible hostage situation in eastern Wake County on Tuesday morning.

The scene is at a home in the 7900 block of Old Bunch Road in Zebulon. Wake County deputies tell ABC11 the call involves a man and woman in the home. Several agencies are at the home trying to communicate with the man. The public should avoid this area.



ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
