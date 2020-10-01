Politics

Vote 2020: Your Questions Answered

Have questions about the election?

ABC11's Joel Brown and Jonah Kaplan are helping answer them at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Our digital special 'Vote 2020: Your Questions Answered' will also feature local experts including NC State Board of Elections Public information Officer Pat Gannon, Chair for the League of Women Voters of Wake County Marian Lewin and NCCU Law Professor/Elections expert Irv Joyner.

If you want to ask a question, you can do so on the ABC11 Facebook page.

QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA IN 2020? VIEW OUR ELECTION GUIDE:
