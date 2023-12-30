WATCH VIDEOS

17-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Goldsboro

Saturday, December 30, 2023 9:25PM
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed Friday night.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Hugh Street just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No more information has been released.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

