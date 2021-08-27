'Historical' human bone found at dog park in Rocky Mount

The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a 'historical' human bone was found at a dog park earlier this week.Police were called around 7:20 a.m. to the Best Friends Dog Park on Lee Street after a person said they found a bone.The Rocky Mount Police Department Evidence Unit collected the bone and partnered with the State Bureau of Investigation and a Forensic Anthropologist from East Carolina University and determined that the bone was human.The anthropologist said that, due to the extensive weathering, it was clear the bone is historical -- meaning it is estimated to be close to one hundred years old.