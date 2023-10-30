Humans remains uncovered in North Carolina mountains

MARSHALL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hunters in the Pisgah National Forest made a grizzly discovery Saturday when they happened upon some human remains.

The hunters immediately notified Madison County Sheriff's Office, which then contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Agents and deputies hiked to the site of the discovery in the North Carolina mountains Sunday and began their investigation.

The FBI took the lead on the investigation because the remains were found on federally-owned land. Agents said the remains and all other evidence collected will be sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

The identity of the remains have not yet been identified.