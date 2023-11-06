Durham man to serve 6 life sentences after human trafficking conviction

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man arrested in a human trafficking investigation by the Durham Police Department's Special Victims Unit is going to prison for the rest of his natural life.

Chester Wallace, 62, was arrested and charged in March 2022 with human trafficking charges following a long-term investigation. After his arrest Wallace's bond was set at $10 million.

Wallace was convicted in July 2023 on charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion and five counts of using force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to cause five victims to engage in commercial sex acts.

On Friday, November 3, Wallace was sentenced to six life terms of imprisonment to run concurrent with one another, by the Honorable Catherine C. Eagles, Chief United States District Judge in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

In addition to prison time, Wallace was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $68,000. A hearing to determine additional restitution is scheduled for a later date.

All the women involved in the investigation have been offered continued resources, according to investigators.

If you or anyone you know are a victim of human trafficking, you can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or send a text to 233733.

