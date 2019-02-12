Human trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A human trafficking investigation in Fayetteville has landed a man behind bars.

Fayetteville police officers and members of the US Marshals Task Force arrested James Calvin McEachern, 32, on Feb. 11.

McEachern was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and booked under a $312,000 bond.

He faces criminal charges with two counts of first-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of aiding/abetting an armed robbery.

Fayetteville Police Department said it has a unit specifically designed to investigate and identify human trafficking situations.

In addition to contacting officers at the police department, victims or friends of victims are encouraged to reach out to 5 Sparrows, a nonprofit organization that works to help human trafficking victims in the United States.
