Hundreds turn out for 'Shark Tank' open casting call auditions

Learn how to apply for Season 16 here

Hundreds of eager entrepreneurs pitch their freshest ideas at "Shark Tank" open call in Southern California.

Hundreds of eager entrepreneurs pitch their freshest ideas at "Shark Tank" open call in Southern California.

Hundreds of eager entrepreneurs pitch their freshest ideas at "Shark Tank" open call in Southern California.

Hundreds of eager entrepreneurs pitch their freshest ideas at "Shark Tank" open call in Southern California.

CABAZON, Calif. -- It was a frenzy at the season 16 "Shark Tank" open casting calls at Morongo Resort in Southern California.

People "traveled far from Dallas, Rhode Island, Australia," Mindy Zemrak, the Supervising Casting Producer told On The Red Carpet.

Morongo Resort has hosted the auditions for multiple years, with hundreds of hopefuls eagerly pitching their freshest ideas.

We spoke to many of the entrepreneurs, many of whom flew in for just a day, slept in their car, or lined up at 4 A.M.!

"I thought it went amazing. I have watched this show all of the years of my life-I'm 25-growing up with my dad. And so, it's kind of surreal to hear Mark Cuban's coming back, season 16. I got to pitch with not only my dad, but one of my lifelong best friends and also my dad's best friend, and it just- It went amazing!" entrepreneur Vincent Wilson explained.

After the pitches, those moving on will receive a phone call with next steps in the process.

If you couldn't make it to the Southern California open casting call, there's still another open call on Friday, May 10, in New York City.

"Shark Tank" is also casting online until July. You can apply here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this ABC station.

