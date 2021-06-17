Weather

Tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico could bring rain to North Carolina next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Remnants of a tropical system could bring some heavy rain to North Carolina at the start of next week.

Right now, Sunday night into Monday is shaping up to be wet because of a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 90 percent chance to become a tropical depression. Right now, it's just widespread clouds and scattered storms, but as the system moves north into warmer water it is expected to strengthen.

Forecasters believe the system will become a tropical or subtropical depression late Thursday night or Friday.

It's still too early to know exactly what the system is going to do, but several weather models track the system and its remnants into the Bible Belt and ultimately through North Carolina.

"The point is we're watching this development...but it's way too early to speculate about rainfall amounts," ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart said Thursday morning.

So far this year, two storms have become strong and organized enough to receive names--neither made landfall or caused any damage. The next storm to develop would take the name Claudette.
