Tropical Storm Bill rushing away from NC; 2 other systems developing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three systems are on the radar for the National Hurricane Center as we move into the third week of the 2021 hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Bill has sustained winds of 50 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour, but none of that really matters to central North Carolina. That's because Bill is a few hundred miles off the coast and getting farther--it's also expected to start weakening soon.

Bill will begin moving over colder water Tuesday night into Wednesday. It is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.

WATCH: First Alert to Hurricane Season
Watch the full special.



A second storm system is currently located over the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico.

This system is expected to meander near the coast of Mexico for the next couple days. When it starts moving out farther into the Gulf, it could develop into a tropical depression.

National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next five days.

If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it would take on the name Claudette.

A third system has just formed off the coast of Africa. It has a low (just 20 percent) chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.
