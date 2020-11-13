Community & Events

'My heart is Honduras': Holly Spring coffee shop owner works to help native country still reeling from Hurricane Eta

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Eta slammed into Central America as a Category 4 Storm leaving behind a path of destruction in Honduras.

"People have lost their homes. People have lost everything. And there's no food. There's not even access to get to those things," said Nelson Amador with Five Star Coffee Roasters.

Amador knew he had to do something.

"My heart is Honduras...my family lives there," he said.

Originally from Honduras, Amador grew up on a coffee farm. Five years ago, he opened Five Star Coffee Roasters and began sourcing his product directly from his family's farm.

"Coffee is grown over there and we bring it directly to people over here. It's mainly like a family-grown coffee," Amador said.

Now he's working to give back to the country he calls home during their time of need by collecting donations for clothing, supplies and food.

"We were expecting to do like one container but it looks like we're going to have three or four containers to ship out on Tuesday," Amador said.

Never forgetting where he came from and lending a helping hand to family, friends and strangers.

You can drop off donations to Five Star Coffee Roasters at 108 Thomas Mill Road, Holly Springs. Here's a list of their needs:
  • clothing/shoes
  • personal hygiene products
  • soap
  • face masks
  • OTC medicines
  • bedding
  • hand sanitizer
  • canned goods
  • bottled water/juice
  • non-perishable items
