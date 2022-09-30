Hurricane Ian NC: Shelters, safe places open for unhoused individuals in Raleigh

As Hurricane Ian continues to bare down on Central North Carolina, some agencies and churches in the Triangle are making shelters available for our homeless community.

In a new release the Homeless Emergency Response Committee (COC-HERC) in partnership with Wake County, the City of Raleigh and several other partners are providing emergency shelter for people

experiencing homelessness during the storm.

In addition to the two overnight shelters, numerous existing shelter facilities in Raleigh, which regularly house homeless in the evening and overnight, will expand their hours so that no one is forced out into the storm during the day.

The shelters and safe spaces are opening as of 10am Friday.

Overnight White Flag Shelters:

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church

1801 Hillsborough St, Raleigh

Opens at 4pm

Salvation Army (Families with children)

1863 Capital Blvd Raleigh

Opens at 5pm

Oak City Cares

1430 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m

Oak City Cares will also be providing its regular services throughout the storm, connecting homeless with medical, mental health, substance abuse and housing resources as well as providing weekend meals for people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Daytime shelters opening for anyone who needs a place until the overnight shelters open.

Saturday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Church in the Woods/First Presbyterian 112 S Salisbury St, Raleigh

Friday - 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

St. John's MCC - 4 N. Blount St. Raleigh

"No one should have to ride out a storm sleeping outside in the rain and possibly dangerous winds," said Lorena McDowell, Director of Affordable Housing & Community Revitalization

Wake County Government is pitching in and covering costs for staffing the emergency shelter and delivering nearly 150 kits with bedding, blankets and cots.

