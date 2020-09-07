hurricane laura

2 more North Carolina Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana to deliver meals to those impacted by Hurricane Laura

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region is deploying an Emergency Response Vehicle and two volunteers to help with Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

Volunteers David and Phyllis Quinn of Magnolia, North Carolina, will leave Monday for Baton Rouge, Louisiana to help deliver meals and supplies to communities impacted by the storm.

David and Phyllis are experienced disaster responders who have deployed to several disaster responses, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Florence, as well as flooding disasters in Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas and Texas.

For this deployment, they will be driving a new Emergency Response Vehicle that will make its maiden voyage to a national disaster.

The van operates much like a food truck allowing the Quinns to serve meals from the walk up window.

"We love to help people, if we were in that shape we would want people to help us," said Phyllis Quinn.

Right now, there are more than 1,400 disaster relief volunteers in the gulf region responding to Laura. The Quinns will join the 41 volunteers from North Carolina. Their deployment will be for two weeks.
