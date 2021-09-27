Active tropics include Category 4 Hurricane Sam, 3 other systems that could get names soon

A bevy of disturbances are churning away in the Atlantic. The strongest of which is Hurricane Sam, which has reached Category 4 status.
Fortunately, Sam is not expected to make it to the United States. Instead it looks to turn north and stay out to sea. Although, the storm could still reach Bermuda as a major storm.
Sam will also likely cause significant rip currents along the East Coast.
Two other disturbances farther east and closer to Africa both have a significant chance of becoming the next named tropical systems. If they both do, they will take on the names Victor and Wanda. Those are the final names on the list for 2021.
After Wanda, a new supplemental list of names will be used instead of the Greek Alphabet. That list begins with Adria, Braylen and Caridad
The fourth system under observation in the Atlantic is located near Bermuda. It has a 50 percent chance of developing, but even if it does it is not expected to cause any significant problems.
Hurricane Sam
Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had peaked in intensity.
Sam was centered well offshore from land Monday morning, located about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).
Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters said there would be little change in its strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane - Category 3 or higher - through midweek.
The Miami-based hurricane center said Sam was a small tropical cyclone, with hurricane-force winds extending outward just 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its center.
No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, however swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, officials said.