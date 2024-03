6 injured in 8 vehicle crash on I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after six people were injured in a crash on Interstate 95.

According to officials, crews responded to a crash involving eight vehicles just before 4 p.m. Fire crews worked to put out fires in three vehicles involved in the crash.

All northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 67 on I-95.

No more details have been released.