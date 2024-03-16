Person dead after being hit by a train in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department (DPD) is conducting a death investigation after being dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian and a train Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded around 1 p.m. to a report of someone being hit by a train in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirm.

There are no further details at this time.

This incident comes days after an Amtrak train hit and killed a man in Durham. His car got stuck between the stop arms, and the passenger train hit it causing the car to burst into flames.