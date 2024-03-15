Man killed after car gets stuck between stop arms and hit by Amtrak train in Durham

East Pettigrew Street between South Driver Street and Briggs Avenue is closed while police investigate.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man killed Thursday night after a train hit a car has been identified by police.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 52-year-old Charles Everett Hightower died at the scene. Police said Hightower's car got stuck between the stop arms and was struck by the passenger train causing the car to burst into flames.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers and Durham Fire were dispatched to S. Driver St. and E. Peabody St around 8:30 p.m. for an accident involving a car and train.

Two people on the train were treated for minor injuries.

"It's devastating that somebody lost their life," one Amtrak rider said. "A sibling, friend, son, daughter .. who knows?"

DFD said the rail car was damaged by the fire on the exterior, but the fire did not make it inside of the train.

Amtrak representatives released a statement about the crash:

"On March 14, Amtrak train 76 was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh at approx. 8:21 PM when a vehicle on the track came into contact with the train in Durham. There were 68 customers onboard Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. Customers on train 76 have been provided with alternate transportation to their final destinations."