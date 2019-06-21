I-Team

I-Team: FAA cracking down on drones flying near airports

By
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is ramping up efforts to crack down on the illegal flying of drones in controlled airspace, especially around airports.

"The FAA's focus is to educate recreational drone flyers about safe flying," spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told ABC11. "Education, outreach, and implementation of remote identification requirements are an effective strategy to address many concerns related to UAS operations on and around airports."

Passed by Congress late last year, the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 adds new language to how, when, and where a person can fly drones for recreational purposes - and urges the FAA to roll out a new "aeronautical knowledge and safety test" that all pilots must pass in order to fly.

Previously, only commercial pilots were required to pass a test and obtain a license.

"Recreational drone flyers may continue to fly below 400 feet in uncontrolled airspace without specific certification or operating authority from the FAA," Bergen said. "However, they are now required to obtain prior authorization from the FAA before flying in controlled airspace around airports."

The FAA is also tasked with developing and testing technology that will detect and identify drones in flight and in real time.

A previous I-Team investigation in May 2018 found pilots in North Carolina increasingly worried about midair drone sightings, with one pilot likening those drone pilots to "drunk drivers." A follow-up I-Team Investigation earlier this spring showed midair drone sightings spiking 35 percent, and law enforcement having a tough time catching rogue pilots in the act.

A full list of the FAA laws and regulations related to drones can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillerdusafetyairport newsdronesair travelfaai teamairplane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Used cooking oil stolen, profits used to run Durham nightclub: DOJ
Take the Durham Freeway? Here's why NCDOT says construction is delayed
California sheriff's captain removed from job over barbecue grill
Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man charged in cab driver's death also shot up Raleigh apartment
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members
Raleigh family splits Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K
Police looking for men who targeted elderly in flat tire scheme
Raleigh dentist failed to pay overtime to employees, feds say
Show More
Video shows moment umbrella nearly strikes toddler
Researchers say younger generations growing 'phone horns' due to constant phone use
Volunteers reach out to continue Wake Co. Citizens Well-check Program
Now Open: Bull City Mini--Miniature Golf and Bar
Wade Avenue stretch expected to be closed overnight after water main break
More TOP STORIES News