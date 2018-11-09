WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Woman captures dramatic video driving through flames while fleeing wildfire in Malibu

EMBED </>More Videos

"The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us," Rebecca Hackett said. "I thought I was going to die." (Rebecca Hackett)

MALIBU, Calif. --
A California woman captured dramatic video as she drove through flames trying to flee the devastating Woolsey Fire in Malibu.

Rebecca Hacket said she feared for her life as she drove down Kanan Road on Friday. Hackett told ABC had just left White Cloud Ranch, where she keeps horses.

"I felt the strongest wind I ever felt in my life. The fire came so quickly. One minute it was calm and then suddenly they were on top of us, so we had to evacuate," she recalled.

"I drove through flames for about two minutes. I thought I was going to die. I'm down in the valley now but there is still smoke everywhere," Hackett added.

The Woolsey Fire is one of two threatening homes in Ventura County and Los Angeles County in Southern California. The two blazes have charred a combined 20,000 acres as of Friday afternoon, officials said.

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldwildfirefiresouthern californiacaliforniaWoolsey FireMalibu
WOOLSEY FIRE
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Durham Co. Sheriff's Office seeks ID of woman seen on video after reported shooting
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Amber Alert: Governor offers additional $5,000 reward for info on missing Lumberton girl
Research at NC Central could save lives in fight against pancreatic cancer
Rare law could increase your liability riding rental motorized scooters
Metropolitan finally leasing apartments more than year after historic Raleigh fire
'Life is boring so why not?' CA gunman posted to social media during attack
Moore County football coach could win $50,000 in national contest
Show More
Another hotel coming to downtown Raleigh, but some say it's not enough
Chapel Hill students raise money to send veterans back to Normandy
Raleigh Holocaust survivor remembers Kristallnacht 80 years later
Man arrested in double shooting in Carrboro
Freezing temperatures likely this weekend
More News