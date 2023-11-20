Many drivers using Interstate 40 on their Monday morning commute got snagged in serious traffic.

Multiple-car pileup causes major delays on Interstate 40 during morning commute

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many drivers using Interstate 40 on their Monday morning commute got snagged in serious traffic.

A crash involving several cars blocked all but one lane of I-40 westbound near Jones Sausage Road during the morning rush.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw several damaged cars and first responders working to clean up the crash site.

There's no word on specific injuries sustained in the crash.

However, backups persist for several miles all the way back to where US 70 crosses I-40.