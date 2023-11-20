WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Multiple-car pileup causes major delays on Interstate 40 during morning commute

WTVD logo
Monday, November 20, 2023 12:52PM
Multiple-car pileup causes major delays on I-40
EMBED <>More Videos

Many drivers using Interstate 40 on their Monday morning commute got snagged in serious traffic.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many drivers using Interstate 40 on their Monday morning commute got snagged in serious traffic.

A crash involving several cars blocked all but one lane of I-40 westbound near Jones Sausage Road during the morning rush.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw several damaged cars and first responders working to clean up the crash site.

There's no word on specific injuries sustained in the crash.

However, backups persist for several miles all the way back to where US 70 crosses I-40.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW