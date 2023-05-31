A SUV rear ended a pick-up truck leaving debris all over the interstate and caused the SUV to go into the median.

Woman rescued from burning SUV after crash on Interstate 885

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A two-car crash on Interstate 40 caused some delays around noon near the Interstate 885 interchange.

Investigators said an SUV rear ended a pick-up truck, leaving debris all over the road and forcing the SUV into the median.

From there, the SUV caught fire and the woman inside had to be rescued. Personnel in a passing ambulance stopped to help people get the woman out of the burning car. Fire crews arrived shortly after to put the fire out.

Traffic was flowing normal after the crash was cleared around noon.