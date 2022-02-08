Flames seen on I-440 after driver crashes into abandoned car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Interstate 440 is back open Tuesday morning after an overnight crash caused a car to burst into flames.It happened near Wade Avenue. Raleigh Police Department said the driver of the car crashed into an abandoned car on the side of the road.The driver was able to safely get out of the car. They were taken to the hospital but will be OK.The car sustained significant front end damage and then caught fire.Investigators have not said what they believe caused the crash or if any citations will be issued.