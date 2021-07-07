Traffic

Amazon delivery truck crashes on I-85N in Durham, traffic may be impacted for hours

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The right lane of Interstate 85 northbound is closed at Redwood Road in Durham County due to a crash.

The crash involves an Amazon delivery truck.

ABC11 crews who witnessed the crash said the Amazon delivery truck crashed into a tractor trailer.

Pictures show significant damage to the front of the Amazon truck.

NCDOT crews said the I-85N could remain closed through 3 p.m.

To detour around the crash, NCDOT released the following instructions: "Motorists must use Exit 178 (US-70). Continue on US-70 East to NC-98 East then turn left onto NC-50 North. Continue north for 8 miles then turn left onto NC-56 West. Continue on NC-56 to reaccess I-85 North."

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather details about the people involved in the crash.
