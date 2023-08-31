NC Weather: Expect pleasant Thursday after Idalia pushes out of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Idalia continues its movement out to the Atlantic Ocean.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The worst of Tropical Storm Idalia has come and gone, and now a sunny and pleasant day is in store.

Idalia pushed through North Carolina overnight. It brought strong winds and heavy rains for some areas but left the state without causing widespread damage.

The storm may still drop another 1-3 inches of rain in southern and eastern parts of North Carolina. For areas west of Interstate 95 and north of Fayetteville, all that's left is some light showers and nuisance rain.

By 10 a.m., almost all of the rain from Idalia will have moved out of the ABC11 viewing area.

While the ground will remain wet, the rest of Thursday looks admirable. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and there will be a lot of sunshine.

Wind gusts will remain elevated Thursday as Idalia pushes off the coast.

Cool air will remain in the area in the wake of Idalia. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for Friday and Saturday. Saturday morning temperatures may even dip into the 50s.

The North Carolina mountains will have excellent weather this long, Labor Day weekend with sunshine in abundance leading to pleasant afternoons. Nights will be mainly clear and cool.

The overall weather will be nice at the coast as well this weekend, but there is still a risk for high surf and dangerous rip currents Saturday and Sunday due to the Idalia's presence offshore. This risk will diminish by Monday.