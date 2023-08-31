Current conditions from the Triangle to the coast as Idalia moves into Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While most people were sleeping, Tropical Storm Idalia moved across North Carolina dumping plenty of rain from the coast to the Triangle. Here is a look at conditions as the sun comes up and the storm moves out.

Idalia had sustained winds of 60 mph and National Hurricane Center predicts little change in strength in the next 48 hours, according to the 5 a.m. advisory.

The center of the storm is located about 45 miles south of Wilmington and it is still moving east-northeast at more than 20 mph.

The Coast

Our beaches felt the brunt of Idalia. Heavy winds and rains battered the coastline throughout the night. There have been no reports of fatalities or widespread property damage.

The combination of storm surge and high tide, could mean the risk of flooding is not completely gone. Normally dry areas near the coast are still at risk for some flooding.

The Sandhills

Areas of the Sandhills also saw plenty of rain. Cumberland and Sampson counties are under a flash flood warning until 6 a.m. A tropical storm warning is also in place for wind potential of 39+ mph for Cumberland, Hoke and Sampson counties.

The Triangle

Raleigh and areas south and east are under a flood watch this morning. Rain was fairly light overnight with less than an inch of rain registering in the Raleigh area. Wind gusts were fairly light.