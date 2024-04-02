Cumberland County leaders look for ways to stop illegal dumping: 'Just a big mess'

Cumberland County is making an effort to reduce illegal dumping in the area by lowering the cost of leaving garbage at county sites.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County is making an effort to reduce illegal dumping in the area by lowering the cost of leaving garbage at county sites.

Landowners and business owners tell ABC11 they are behind the effort, but that it will take a lot of work to clean up this widespread problem.

Ladybug Greenhouses say they take pride in each one of their houseplants, so they say all of this trash that's been illegally dumped next door for years is a real nuisance. It's just one example of trash being illegally dumped onto people's property.

"It's terrible, it's just a big, big mess," said Theresa Moskwa, the manager of Ladybug Greenhouses.

The owner of the land next to Ladybug Greenhouses tells ABC11 he's doing his part to address the dumping on his property. But he and the greenhouse owners acknowledge that illegal dumping have been longstanding issues in Cumberland County. That's why county commissioners decided Monday that from now until June, fees to dispose of solid waste and single bulky items are being slashed in half.

"Good. I mean, in this economy, everything's expensive. If you can cut something in half, the price of something in half, that would be great," Moskwa said.

The Hodges Family Cemetery is another one of many Cumberland County locations impacted by illegal dumping. Bernice Douglass, a Hodges family member, also expressed support.

"That's what we pay taxes for," Douglass said. "And since they're lowering it, I don't know about lowering our taxes but they should be responsible. The county should be responsible."

"This is our home. This is where we stay in. When people come into our home, we want them to feel well. We want them to feel inviting, we want them to feel welcome. And so, let's give them that. And we're not doing that. We're not doing a good job of that out here," said Dr. Toni Stewart, the vice chairwoman of Cumberland County Commissioners.

Commissioner Jimmy Keefe says he's exploring another possible solution to add to the fold.

"I'm going to encourage the county to have a program with a sworn officer to investigate illegal dumping and hopefully bring charges against people with a history of illegal dumping," Keefe said.

People can learn more about the county's sites for garbage disposal here.