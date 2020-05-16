Coronavirus

Illinois nurse expresses regret for bar visit without mask

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- A northern Illinois nurse is expressing regret for not taking better precautions while visiting her sister's Wisconsin bar.

Katie Koutsky, a nurse with Advocate Aurora Health system, says she was helping her sister reopen her suburban Milwaukee bar Wednesday when she was interviewed by a local television station.

She told WTMJ-TV being in the bar was no greater risk than being in a grocery store.

Koutsky said in a statement released by Advocate Aurora Health that it was a "lapse in judgment" to not have a mask or maintain social distancing.

She says she will self-quarantine and be tested before returning to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdowners grovebarcoronavirus wisconsincoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisnurses
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: 853 new COVID-19 cases reported in largest day increase
Parade held for boy who beat inflammatory illness
NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday with provisos
New York tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 853 new COVID-19 cases reported in largest day increase
Original cast member from "Hamilton" reacts to Disney+ release
Lawyer: Police enlisted suspect's help months before Arbery shooting
Forecast: Warm and dry weekend ahead
New York tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
National Hurricane Center eyes first storm of the year
Local graphic designer creates outline new normal of COVID-19 safety
Show More
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Dreamville canceled, other music events shuffled amid COVID-19 concerns
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Wake Co. prepares to launch small business relief fund
No summer sunflowers at Dix Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News