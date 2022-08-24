Man arrested for impersonating officer in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police say a man has been arrested for impersonating an officer and pulling one woman over.

Around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata pulled the woman over, according to police.

Officers say the vehicle had law enforcement lights and sirens, an armor vest with "sheriff" on it in the rear windshield and a sheriff hat in the front windshield. When the suspect got out, the woman driving the Scion realized the person was not an officer based on his clothing and drove off.

The woman was able to get behind the Sonata and call 911. The driver told dispatch an individual impersonating an officer had pulled her over.

The suspect's vehicle was located by officers at Hay Street and Robeson Street. The driver of the vehicle, Stephon Singleton, 51, was taken into custody and placed in Cumberland County Jail.

He is charged with blue lights causing to stop or yield and impersonating an officer. The suspect is a jailor at Bladen County Detention Center and not a city law enforcement officer.

If you have been stopped by this vehicle or you know of someone who has, please call Crimestoppers at (910)-483-8477.