abc11 together

Triangle business donates, raises money for COVID-19 crisis in India

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Triangle business helps raise relief for India's COVID-19 crisis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In India, there are hundreds of thousands of new infections every day, and thousands of people are dying.

"When something like this happens, I think to myself, we cannot be standing on the sidelines. We have to step in and do something," said Rakesh Agarwal of Rug & Home.

In the 80s, Agarwal moved to the United States with his family and two suitcases. The generosity of others helped get them where they are today, so they knew they had to pay it forward.

"Anywhere there is a disaster, we step up. And this is one of the biggest disasters of our lifetimes," Agarwal said.

Agarwal and his family have donated $250,000 already to provide oxygen concentrators for hospitals in India. Now they're hoping to raise $750,000 more for a total of $1 million.

RELATED: 'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's COVID catastrophe worsens

"We are thinking we'd be able to get about 1,000 concentrators. And 1,000 concentrators mean saving tens of thousands of lives," he said.

Hoping to give someone a second chance and Agarwal is confident the community will step up and help.

"Just preventing them - someone who thinks he's about to die - if you can give them that oxygen concentrator, this could be the difference between life and death," Agarwal said.

If you would like to donate or learn more, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighcoronavirusasian americanindiau.s. & worldabc11 togethercovid 19 pandemicdonations
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Celebrating Latin American Heritage Month with Marco Zarate
Latin American Heritage Month, entrepreneur Cecilia Polanco
Healthcare Heroes: Duke staffers treated to lunch and notes of thanks
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 10, 2021
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News