u.s. & world

Baby girl dies after 5 hours in Florida daycare van: Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Authorities say an infant has died after being left in a hot van for hours outside a Florida daycare.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that the 5-month-old girl was discovered Wednesday afternoon outside a Jacksonville daycare facility.

Investigators say the girl's mother had called the daycare to check on her, and an employee said she didn't know the child was there. Officials say the mother then rushed over and found the girl unconscious in the back of the van.

Officials say the child had been in the hot vehicle for about five hours. The van was parked in the sun, they said, though they weren't sure exactly how hot it got inside the vehicle during the time the child was left inside. The van is used to pick up children each day.

Rescue workers responded and took the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No charges were immediately filed. Investigators said they didn't know why or how the child was left in the vehicle.

Authorities were not immediately aware of any other issues at the Lenox Avenue daycare facility, which has 14 students, in west Jacksonville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridau.s. & worldhot carinfant deathsdaycare
U.S. & WORLD
Woman's final wish to have dog buried with her granted
Swollen river rips home off its foundation, sweeps it away: VIDEO
Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels
Wanted suspect won't surrender until Facebook post gets 15K likes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Raleigh woman found dead in Nash County, 2 charged
Trooper shoots SUV parked on I-40 after driver pulled gun, SHP says
Sex act at Durham high school streamed against student's will
Apex Historic Landmark destroyed in morning fire
Innovative partnership is breaking the cycle of opioid overdoses in Wake County
Governor Cooper continues to push for Medicaid expansion
Why you should check for a manufacture sticker when buying appliances
Show More
Vice President Mike Pence visits North Carolina
Raleigh pilot charged with triple murder pleads not guilty
Pine Forest High School senior starts food bank to help defeat hunger
Raleigh facing another lifeguard shortage ahead of summer season
5-year-old girl with terminal cancer gets early Christmas
More TOP STORIES News