Inmate steals truck, escapes work detail in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An inmate on a work detail slipped away and remains on the run Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at a warehouse on Leagan Drive, that's near Garner.

Ronnie Dwayne East is the man who escaped. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction considered East a minimum-custody offender. He was serving a four-year sentence for breaking and entering and larceny in Randolph County. He was scheduled to be released in July 2026.

Authorities said East has tattoos on both of his arms, legs, chest, back and stomach. He was wearing a prison-issue green pants and shirt when he escaped.

East reportedly stole a 2023 white, four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck to make his getaway. The truck does not have a license plate.

Anyone who may know where East is should call 911 or the Wake Correction Center at 919-922-3861.