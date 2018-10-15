Inmate escapes Hoke County prison

A state inmate escaped prison Sunday night in Hoke County.NC Department of Public Safety said law enforcement officers are trying to track down Cul P. Jones.Jones escaped Hoke Correctional Institution around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.He was serving time for first-degree burglary. He started his sentence Sept. 30, 2014 and was scheduled for release Jan. 7, 2023.Jones, 44, stands 6-foot tall and weighs 184 pounds. He is originally from Halifax County.Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jones should call local law enforcement or Hoke Correctional Institution at (910) 944-7612.