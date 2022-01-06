kamala harris

Vice President Harris was inside the DNC on Jan. 6 when pipe bomb was found outside

Who planted them is still a mystery to federal officials.
WASHINGTON -- Vice President Kamala Harris was inside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pipe bomb was found outside the building, a White House official confirms to ABC News.

She was then evacuated.

The news was first reported by Politico.

"On that day I was not only vice president elect, I was also a United States Senator. And I was here at the Capitol that morning, at a classified hearing with fellow members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Hours later, the gates of the Capitol were breached," Harris said in remarks Thursday morning. "I had left, but my thoughts immediately turned, not only to my colleagues, but to my staff, who had been forced to seek refuge in our office, converting filing cabinets into barricades."

Both the DNC pipe bomb and another placed outside the Republican National Committee were discovered after the vote counting had started - at 1 p.m.

It's still a mystery to federal officials who planted them.

MORE: Still a Jan. 6 mystery: Who placed the pipe bombs the night before the Capitol attack?

The FBI has done over 900 interviews on the case alone, they have collected 39,000 video files and 400 tips regarding the identity of the suspect. The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of $100,000.
