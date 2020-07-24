Overnight shooting closes I-85 in Durham, 2 taken to hospital: Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Interstate 85 northbound in Durham was closed after an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital.The shooting happened on I-85 near the Roxboro Street Exit. Officers told ABC11 crews that the extent of their injuries was unknown. It's not known if the vehicles were shooting back-and-forth at each other or if only one vehicle was shot into.A wrecked vehicle was seen on the median and more than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the road. Traffic was routed back onto Avondale Drive.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.