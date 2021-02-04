Traffic

Person hit by car moments after crashing on I-95 in Dunn; tractor-trailers collide in ensuing chaos

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was taken to the hospital after getting hit while standing next to their crashed car during a chaotic morning on Interstate 95 in Dunn.

The driver crashed their vehicle in a work zone on I-95 northbound near Exit 71. The driver then got out of the car and was hit by another vehicle. The driver was tossed over the work zone barrier.

First responders rushed the driver to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Shortly after that, two tractor-trailers collided and a Dodge Durango overturned in separate crashes while trying to avoid the other stalled vehicles in the area. The stretch of road was closed for hours because oil and antifreeze from the vehicles got on the interstate.


I-95 has reopened as of 6:30 a.m. and traffic was flowing normally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdunnharnett countyi 95traffic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 relief bill would provide $546M for rent help
Teachers dismayed by Cooper's push to reopen schools without vaccinating
Saint Augustine's University: A survival story of spirit and pride
NC boa constrictor gets stuck in car dashboard
Two dead in Durham double shooting, police say
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
Race to vaccinate: Your questions answered
Show More
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
Weather: More clouds. less wind today
Student nurses provide support to Cumberland's vaccination operation
Armed suspect shot, killed by SBI agent after 18-hour standoff
North Carolinians reporting more hate crimes than ever before
More TOP STORIES News