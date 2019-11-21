death investigation

Investigation underway after 'apparent gun battle' leaves man dead in Orange County yard

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in a yard.

It happened in the 2600 block of Coleman Loop Road around 11:30 a.m.

A nearby resident found a man lying in the yard and called 911.



The man is in his sixties but his name is being withheld until kin can be notified.

Officials said one area resident reported possibly hearing gunshots just before 3:30 a.m.

"This individual is lying in his driveway with a gun at his hand and all the rounds have been fired and the rack is back-the slide is locked back which means it was fired until it was empty," said Sheriff Charles Blackwood of Orange County. "There are multiple gun shells, gun cartridges, empty shell casings around his body-he had multiple bullet entries into his body so there was an apparent gun battle."



Anyone with any information is asked to call Dylan Hendricks at (919) 245-2951.
