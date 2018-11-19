FATAL CRASH

Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in Durham crash

Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police officers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Woodcrest Street.

Officials say a car and a motorcycle were involved. The driver of the car was not badly injured.

Holloway Street from Rochelle Street to Adam Street were closed for several hours.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

