Durham Police make arrest in 29-year-old sexual assault cases

Investigators arrested 64-year-old Dwight Martin and charged him with two sexual assaults that occurred in 1993.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have made an arrest in a decades-old cold case.

Investigators arrested 64-year-old Dwight Martin, of Durham, and charged him with first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense related to two incidents that occurred in 1993.

Police were able to link Martin to the cases using the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

The first incident took place in May 1993 near Pettigrew Street and West Chapel Hill Street. The second one took place at the same location in June 1993.

Martin was arrested Monday. He is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.

Durham Police ask that if you have been a victim of sexual assault near this location and want to report it, please contact Inv. H.P. Brown at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29461 or if you have any information contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.