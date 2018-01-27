Investigators believe 4-year-old Scotland County boy may have accidentally drowned

Investigators said they believe that missing 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson may have accidentally drowned after a body was found in a pond near his home in Scotland County. (WTVD)

LAURINBURG, NC (WTVD) --
Investigators said they believe that missing 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson may have accidentally drowned after a body was found in a pond near his home in Laurinburg.

The body was found in a pond off Pea Bridge Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Scotland County Medical Examiner's Office is working to confirm the identity and cause of death.

The FBI said that Raul's family has been notified.
