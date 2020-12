GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Garner Police Department is mourning a loss after one of their own was killed in an early Thursday morning crash.Authorities said former officer Iris Motley was killed in a crash along Highway 70 at Jessup Drive.The police department said in a Thursday morning message, Motley was the first woman hired by the Garner Police Department and the first woman officer retiree.Motley had a lengthy resume in her community. In her years at GPD, Motley served as a parole officer on the crime prevention team and a dare officer for Creech road and Vance elementary schools.