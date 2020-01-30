Is your Amazon delivery late? This may be the reason why

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) -- An Amazon Prime big rig crashed on a North Carolina highway, spilling packages down a hillside, damaging merchandise and delaying the delivery of many boxes.

The truck ran-off the side of I-77 in Iredell County early Wednesday morning.

A news crew from ABC11's Charlotte newsgathering partners, WSOC-TV, got an up-close look at some of the packages and reports nearly two dozen of them are badly damaged.

The items included items such as children's toys, window treatments and cribs.

Volunteers from 5th Street Ministries in Statesville helped move 13,000 pounds worth of packages onto another truck.

"A lot of people are not getting their packages, but luckily, that's what insurance is for," said volunteer Jessica Tysinger. "Unfortunately, there's going to be a couple of people upset that they're going to be late or damaged, so they might have to ask for a refund."

The truck wound up on its side after crashing through a guardrail.

The driver was not seriously injured, according to WSOC.

An Amazon spokesperson released a statement, saying, "Safety is our top priority and we wish the driver a full recovery. We are working with the third party carrier as they investigate the incident."
