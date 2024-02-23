Durham police ask for help finding missing 10-year-old twins

"I don't think they are in (some) river, nothing like that," the mom of the missing boys said. "I just think they could be at some friend's house, but we don't know the friend."

"I don't think they are in (some) river, nothing like that," the mom of the missing boys said. "I just think they could be at some friend's house, but we don't know the friend."

"I don't think they are in (some) river, nothing like that," the mom of the missing boys said. "I just think they could be at some friend's house, but we don't know the friend."

"I don't think they are in (some) river, nothing like that," the mom of the missing boys said. "I just think they could be at some friend's house, but we don't know the friend."

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are asking for the public's help in finding twin boys that have gone missing.

It's been more than 12 hours since Isaiah and Issac Mangum were last seen in the 3300 block of Shannon Road. They said they were going to get something to eat, possibly with a friend from the neighborhood, when they got home from school.

When the twins did not come home, the mom of the missing boys said they knocked on neighbors' doors. They still could not find them.

Her next step was to call the police for help.

"I don't think they are in (some) river, nothing like that," she said. "I just think they could be at some friend's house, but we don't know the friend."

The twins are 4 feet and weigh 90 to 100 pounds.

Isaiah was last seen wearing a gray bulky coat, blue jeans, and purple crocs.

Isaac was last seen wearing a red zip-up jacket with white and black stripes, blue jeans, and black Vans with red and white flames on them.

If you see either of them you should call 911 or 919-560-4427.