WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a warm day at the beach this Sunday, families were out soaking in the last bit of sunlight before Isaias arrives.
"It's beautiful, the weather is perfect and the water is warm," said Paula King. She was visiting Wrightsville Beach with her daughter and her friends from Durham.
King said she's planning on staying at the beach through Tuesday even with the storm on its way.
ISAIAS LATEST: Tropical Storm Isaias expected to be near hurricane strength when it reaches the Carolinas
"They told us the indoor pool would stay open so we'll be there," she said.
Beachgoers raved about the entire weekend's weather even as a storm threatened the coast again.
Earlier in the day, Governor Roy Cooper reminded everyone to put together an emergency kit, follow evacuation orders and stay in a safe place and never drive through flooded roadways.
RELATED: Evacuations begin on NC coast as Governor Cooper activates National Guard
Wrightsville Beach isn't ordering any evacuations but if conditions worsen, the town said it will take appropriate measures. New Hanover County emergency management officials are not issuing any either but they'll be ramping up their staffing at EOC Monday.
"For tropical storms, we have to look at the totality of impacts," said Steven Still, the county's emergency operations director.
Much focus will be on the storm surge, according to Still. He also said how difficult it is to plan for a storm during the pandemic.
"Generally when you have a tropical storm, it takes the collective wisdom of a lot of people in a tight setting to solve very complex problems but that adds a risk of COVID-19," he said.
Still said there will be more distancing in between people working at the EOC and more sanitizing stations will be present as well. They would also have to limit the number of people in their evacuation van if it came to it.
Families enjoy summer weather along Wrightsville Beach as Isaias soon approaches
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News