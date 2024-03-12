NC doctor returns from Gaza as Israel-Hamas War intensifies

Dr. Michael Grady is now sharing his experience as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.

Dr. Michael Grady is now sharing his experience as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.

Dr. Michael Grady is now sharing his experience as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.

Dr. Michael Grady is now sharing his experience as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A retired doctor in Asheville is back in North Carolina after helping hundreds of wounded people in Gaza.

Dr. Michael Grady is now sharing his experience as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.

"It was, it was very, very intense and I've done this kind of work, you know, for many, many years and this is the, uh, the most intense situation that I've been in. We thought maybe we would see 20 or 30 people a day, um, in the emergency department and maybe 100 people a day in the outpatient department. Um, within days, we were seeing 234. Now we're seeing 600 patients a day."

On Tuesday there was another aid drop in Gaza as the humanitarian crisis continues to grow.