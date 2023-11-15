Tens of thousands of people were at the National Mall under heavy security as they voiced their solidarity in the fight against Hamas.

Raleigh rabbi in middle of DC rally as pro-Palestinian supporters rally at home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people are back in the Triangle Tuesday night after attending a huge rally supporting Israel in Washington.

"There are buses from all over the country--from Ohio to New York," said Lucy Dinner, rabbi at Temple Beth Or in Raleigh.

She and others loaded up buses early Tuesday morning to go to Washington.

"We've got to bring this to the people to help them understand that this is for democracy everywhere," she said.

Back in Raleigh dozens gathered at the city council meeting Tuesday night to ask the council to sign on to a resolution in support of a ceasefire.

"You will not get my vote if you don't take action supporting Palestine," said Marina Essa, who ran over her three minutes of the allotted time. "We need you to use your platforms as city council members."

City council members didn't respond to the comment and just listened.

Amid an increase in antisemitism and Islamophobia, NC Governor calls for more public safety funding

Councilmember Christina Jones said they've asked the city attorney to bring back language for a resolution for a ceasefire at the next meeting.

"I ask that this council not be silent and be the change that this community wants to see," said Omar Nebulsi, who served in the Army. "North Carolina has always had this diverse community and that's one of the many things I've loved about living here. We are your friends, your neighbors, doctors, engineers, and service members."

Demonstrators in Washington called for Congress to send more money to Israel.

"We want to see the action and see it quickly," she said.