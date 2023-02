LIVE: Historic Ivey-Ellington House moved to new location in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roads will be closed in Cary as crews move the Ivey-Ellington House to a new location.

The historic building is being relocated from Chatham Street to Academy Street to make room for new development.

The house is significant because it is a rare example of Gothic Revival cottage architecture in Wake County, according to the 2008 National Register nomination report.

Once it's in a new location the home will be restored.