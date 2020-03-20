2 Fayetteville children found safe in South Carolina after mother accused of kidnapping them

|Parental Abduction|

--Please be on the lookout for Hezekiah Taylor (B/M, 8 y.o. last seen wearing red pants and a white shirt) and Jaaliya Taylor (B/F, 4 y.o. last seen wearing pink pants and pink shirt). pic.twitter.com/GYRVfi07wa — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 20, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fayetteville children were found safe by law enforcement in South Carolina late Thursday night after their mother was accused of kidnapping them.Fayetteville Police Department officers searched for 8-year-old Hezekiah Taylor and 4-year-old Jaaliya Taylor after 33-year-old Deanne Brooks was accused of kidnapping them from the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive just after 9:30 p.m.Officers said Brooks lost custody of the children in Florida.According to a news release, the two children are in the process of being reunited with their grandmother.Police believed Brooks was heading back to Palm Bay, Florida with the children.