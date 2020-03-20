2 Fayetteville children found safe in South Carolina after mother accused of kidnapping them

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Fayetteville children were found safe by law enforcement in South Carolina late Thursday night after their mother was accused of kidnapping them.

Fayetteville Police Department officers searched for 8-year-old Hezekiah Taylor and 4-year-old Jaaliya Taylor after 33-year-old Deanne Brooks was accused of kidnapping them from the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers said Brooks lost custody of the children in Florida.

According to a news release, the two children are in the process of being reunited with their grandmother.

Police believed Brooks was heading back to Palm Bay, Florida with the children.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleamber alertmissing girlmissing boyfayetteville newsfayettevillecumberland county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County nears 400 COVID-19 cases
After a month of battling COVID-19, Durham woman reunited with family
Face masks to be required in public in Durham
Make-A-Wish Foundation holds social distancing parade for 6-year-old
Not just RTP: Triangle a research leader for COVID-19 treatments
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Show More
90 percent of Wake Co. COVID-19 patients don't know how they got it
Raleigh hair salon gives hair color kits to clients
Smithfield couple threatened with eviction despite Governor's order to halt evictions
Will Wake County graduations go on as planned?
Some North Carolina public beaches begin to reopen
More TOP STORIES News