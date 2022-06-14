Saltbox Seafood chef wins James Beard Award

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new James Beard award winner right here in the Triangle.
Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham won Best Chef-Southeast Region on Monday evening.
The Beard Awards are essentially the Oscars of the Food World.
Moore has operated Saltbox since 2012. The seafood restaurant is at 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd in Durham.
There were more accolades for North Carolina as Chai Pani in Asheville won the award for Outstanding Restaurant.
