Food & Drink

Saltbox Seafood chef wins James Beard Award

EMBED <>More Videos

Saltbox Seafood chef wins James Beard Award

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new James Beard award winner right here in the Triangle.

Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham won Best Chef-Southeast Region on Monday evening.

The Beard Awards are essentially the Oscars of the Food World.

Moore has operated Saltbox since 2012. The seafood restaurant is at 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd in Durham.

There were more accolades for North Carolina as Chai Pani in Asheville won the award for Outstanding Restaurant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamashevillencfoodawardrestaurants
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Neighbors sound off in high-spirited meeting over Hayti development
Raleigh man in Washington documenting Jan. 6 riot speaks to ABC11
Durham DA won't seek charges in 3 officer-involved shootings
Raleigh passes budget with increase in pay for first responders
Are public safety departments prepared for summer spike in 911 calls?
Triple-digit heat has doctors urging precaution
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Show More
NC state health plan must cover transgender treatments: Judge
Raleigh company wants to release 100 cockroaches into your home
Wake County woman wins bronze medal in Special Olympics
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
Topsail Island beach becoming part of NC Civil Rights Trail
More TOP STORIES News